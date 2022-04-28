Friday, April 29, 2022
Hockey Winnipeg Wipes Ice in Philadelphia, Eric Comrie Plays First NHL Zero

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
Holding the tail of the Eastern Conference, Montreal cut the losing streak of nine matches in New York.

Hockey In the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets took a clear win over the Philadelphia Flyers in their home trough. The Canadian Society finalized the readings 4–0 on the board.

The very scorer of the match was the host team Kyle Connorwho took two assists and scored another goal in the last minute of the match.

However, the star of Winnipeg was the star of the encounter Eric Comrie, who played his first playoff game in the NHL. The home game was also Comrie’s first win in about a month.

Both Winnipeg and Philadelphia have been left out of the playoffs.

Their place of success secured the New York Rangers, meanwhile, faced the Montreal Canadiens holding the tail of the Eastern Conference at home.

The goal of the match was opened by Montreal Ryan Poehling in the second to last minute of the opening round. In the second installment of New York Ryan Reaves leveled the score and the clubs scored alternately throughout the match.

Away team Jeff Petry sealed a victory in the last minute with a 4-3 goal at the end of a tie. For Petry, the goal was second during the match.

Montreal cut the losing streak of nine matches with their victory.

NHL.comin according to Rangers, he was exhausted at home with up to seven regular players. Among other things, the attackers were missing from the field Artemi Panarin and Andrew Coppwho were injured in local time on Tuesday when New York lost to Carolina Hurricanes.

With their 4–3 victory on Tuesday, the Hurricanes secured the dominance of the Metropolitan Division, from which the club struggled with the Rangers.

