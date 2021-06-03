Hockey Will the Lions survive the semi-finals? HS is following the semi-finals against the Czech Republic, starting at 20.15, moment by moment

Coach Mikko Manner emphasized the importance of the start of the match and the first minutes.

Riga

Lions starts with a well-anticipated line-up for an important semi-final against the Czech Republic.

HS follows the match starting at 20.15 moment by moment. Tracking begins after the input graphics.

Keeper Jussi Olkinuora take place between the posts as expected. Olkinuora and Harri Säteri have split the innings fairly evenly, but Olkinuora played against Canada in the first-round final and will now continue in the quarterfinals.

The chains are established during the tournament and the head coach Jukka Jalonen has found working five. Everything should be just as ready as it should be in the eighth match of the tournament.

Coach Mikko Manner reminds of the theme wall of the match day about the danger of the Czech offensive game and how the opponent builds his offensive patterns.

“Their puzzles and near-goal skills are clearly their strength,” Manner says.

The mainland stresses the importance of avoiding over-preparedness. Players are allowed to charge largely in their own conditions, each in their own way.

From the semi-finals, the winner of the match continues to the semi-finals and the losing tournament ends.

If the match is exactly after the actual playing time, a ten-minute overtime is played with three against three. The extra time ends at the finish line, and if there is no goal, a solution is struck in the winning goal competition.

Lions top five:

Finish: 45 Jussi Olkinuora, reserve: 29 Harri Säteri.

Number one: 80 Saku Mäenalanen – 24 Hannes Björninen – 12 Marko Anttila; 6 Tony Sund – 50 Miika Koivisto.

Second Five: 22 Arttu Ruotsalainen – 5 Anton Lundell – 20 Niko Ojamäki; 3 Olli Määttä – 7 Oliwer Kaski.

Third Five: 21 Jere Innala – 27 Petri Kontiola – 81 Iiro Pakarinen; 55 Atte Ohtamaa – 2 Ville Pokka.

Foursome: 38 Teemu Turunen – 13 Mikael Ruohomaa – 76 Jere Sallinen; 40 Petteri Lindbohm – 39 Kim Nousiainen.

Read more: This is how the Lions World Championship tournament continues: here are the semi-semi-final pairs – there are several alternatives to Finland’s possible semi-final

Read more: The lion is now waiting for the dull stage of World Cup hockey – the pattern is raw, but everyone knows