Hockey Will the cremation story of Miro Heiskanen and Dallas continue in the Stanley Cup finals? Tampa Bay will be a favorite in the finals starting next night

In the final series, the “Finnish club” Dallas will enter the match series as a challenger, as Tampa Bay is a favorite in the papers of practically all experts and betting agencies.

Hockey The NHL League finals will start on Sunday night Finnish time in Edmonton. The Stanley Cup is being fought by Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the final series, the “Finnish club” Dallas will enter the match series as a challenger, as Tampa Bay is a favorite in the papers of practically all experts and betting agencies. The favorite position grows if the star attacker has been injured throughout the playoffs Steve Stamkos able to play. Stamkos has already participated in the exercises.

“We haven’t ruled him out. I don’t think he’s in the lineup in the first match, ”said Tampa Bay Sports Director Julien BriseBois NHL.com.

However, Dallas has already surprised Finnish players in the NHL bubble several times, not least Miro Heiskasen, Esa Lindellin, Joel Kivirannan and Roope Hintzin through the agency of. Like Sportsnet states in his preliminary series preliminary estimate: “Joel Kiviranta came out of complete obscurity and scored four goals in eight matches.

Heiskanen and the Swedish star defender of Tampa Bay Victor Hedman have set records in the playoffs. Hedman has scored nine goals – sideways Paul Coffeyn the record set in 1985.

Heiskanen is number one on the defenders ‘points exchange (5 + 17 = 22) and broke the record for the Finnish defenders’ playoffs. Heiskanen is also Dallas’ best scorer in the playoffs and fourth in the entire playoff series.

According to Hedman, 21-year-old Heiskanen must be taken under special surveillance.

“He [Heiskanen] plays in all situations, and it’s hard for a young defender to play big minutes and play evenly, ”Hedman notes at NHL.com.

“He has a big impact [peliin], so we have to make playing hard for him. ”

The Dallas Stars have won the Stanley Cup once, in 1999, when the team played Jere Lehtinen. Tampa Bay Lighting also has one championship, from 2004. At that time, as now, the team did not play Finns.

The first match of the Stanley Cup final series Sun at 02.30 Finnish time. V Sport y Viaplay are shown to match.