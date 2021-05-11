Hockey Will Lukko finally take the championship or will TPS tie the match series? HS is watching the fourth final of the League starting at 4 pm moment by moment

Lukko, who won the regular season, and TPS, who finished third, will meet in Turku from 4 p.m.

Hockey The fourth final match will be played in the league tonight, and HS will follow it moment by moment. The match starts at 4 p.m.

The spirit of the game is clear – Rauman Lukko celebrates the championship by winning the match. Turku Palloseura, on the other hand, will move the solution to the fifth final to Rauma with its victory.

Lukko, who won the regular season, started the final series with a loss when the surprise-ready challenger TPS was a nasty guest in Rauma in the long-awaited league final.

The lock knocked out TPS in the second final of the League and took the third final with a victory towards a big step the end of a dry season of almost 60 years.

In Rauma So far, the Finnish Championship of Hockey Gold has been celebrated only once, in February 1963. TPS has 11 Finnish championships, the most recent of which is in the spring of 2010.

The most significant configuration change made for the fourth final is related to Lukon Kristián Pospíšilin return. Pospíšil’s tenth account was filled in the opening final, so the second final was spent in the no-play. No place in the line-up was found for the third final.

Pospíšil attacks with configuration information Julius Mattilan on the left side of the locked second chain. The third link in the chain is Pavol Skalický.