Hockey When the whole Lions team melted down after a fantastic start – Hannu Aravirta explains the reasons for the worst defeat in Sweden ever

The 2003 home race is still remembered for Finland’s embarrassing loss to Sweden in the semi-finals. The Lions led the match 5-1, but eventually lost 5-6. Head coach Hannu Aravirta will now explain the background to the defeat.

Hannu Aravirta knows what it’s like to coach Finland in World Championships played at home.

In the 1997 home competition, Aravirta was Curt Lindström as assistant coach when the team finished fifth. In the 2003 home race, Aravirta’s last match as head coach was a loss to Sweden in the quarterfinals.

That match of 19 years ago has fallen into the subconscious mind of many Finns. Finland led the game 5–1 before the middle, but Sweden rose from behind to 6–5.

“I will still be asked about it. In hindsight, knowing the result, I would have taken an overtime. Behind my own thinking was that I did not want to panic, ”Aravirta recalls in an interview with HS.

“I was a coach for 25 years. Jana is tall. It is one hundred percent certain that a really bad year is hurting. ”

In 1995, Aravirta coached Curt Lindström for Finland’s first World Cup gold. Champion coaches still keep in touch a few times a year.

On Saturday, the duo met at a Finnish hockey lunch in Tampere. Aravirta is number 182 as the hockey lion, Lindström 148. The title has so far awarded 261 players, coaches, referees and influencers who are especially deserving in hockey..

“The meeting was a great gesture from the Hockey Association. This is how that puck culture develops. ”

For the player the home world tournament is unique. Is it also for the coach under the pressure of the home crowd?

“I wouldn’t see the pressure situation at home races as weird. The pressure to succeed is the same, it doesn’t change for any reason. We have been striving for gold since 1994. Curre [Lindström] raised the bar at once there. There is always a chance for gold, you only play anywhere, ”says Aravirta.

According to Aravirta, there were distractions in the 2003 home races that Jukka Jalosen the head coach of the current team does not have.

“The thing about the Home Games 2003 was that I didn’t manage to commit players to the requirements of the Home Games. There were friends and ticket applicants around the players. Players visited the city for coffee and movies. I’ll take this to my own spike. Today, players understand that this cannot be done, ”says Aravirta.

“Some of the players had never seen each other or played with each other. A heterogeneous team does not win the championship. ”

in Tampere the playing Lion group, on the other hand, is a well-welded team.

“17 players from the team were winning Olympic gold in February. It also serves home races. It is an incredible achievement that the Lions have lost only one of the nine playoff games in their last three standings, and even in overtime, ”Aravirta calculates.

Last spring, Finland lost the World Cup gold in Riga to Canada in a winning shot. In 2019, Finland won the world championship in Slovakia. The 2020 World Cup was canceled due to a corona pandemic.

“KHL is being slandered a lot, but the Finnish national team has benefited from it. KHL is a men’s series compared to the Finnish league. Now the whole Finnish team could play in the NHL, when there would have been four or five players before. ”

Hannu Aravirta’s coaching career ended at the Lahti Pelicans at the end of the 2014 season.

Home Games on the other side of the lost World Cup medals, Aravirta has a major career success in national and club teams.

As the national team coach, he holds two Olympic medals and six World Championship medals for adults. Aravirta coached Finland five times in a row for value medals, which is really rare.

In the club teams, Aravirta coached the Jokers twice as the Finnish champion and once as the European champion, as well as JYP three times for the Finnish Championship medals and HIFK’s Finnish Championship bronze.

He finished coaching at the end of the 2014 season at the Pelicans in Lahti, but after that he still received a plush offer as the head coach of the Czech KHL team Lev Prague.

Aravirta was already visiting the apartments in Prague, until the Russian oligarch who owned the club withdrew his money and Lev Praha ceased to exist. Aravirta would have received a $ 500,000 reward for the period.

“I didn’t even ask for that kind of salary. I was not annoyed and money was not a motivator. The motivation has to come from elsewhere. ”

After coaching, Aravirta worked as Maikkari’s commentator at the World Championships for twelve years. The channel offered him a sequel, but Aravirta felt he had said everything he could and wanted as a commentator.

“I ended up coaching and commenting on my own terms, not kicked out. I have been pleased with my decision to be out of the media. What was on my heart came to be said, and the age has come, ”says Aravirta, 69.

From the kicks Aravirta has not escaped in his career either. In March 2005, his wash ended at the IFK in Helsinki, and in December 2009 he was fired from the Jokers.

“It was not a dagger stabbing in the back, but a saber blow to the head,” Aravirta described his feelings to Central Finland in 2009.

Now he sees it from a different angle.

“Before, firings were a taboo and a place of shame. Today, coaches are being hired again. ”

Aravirta is especially annoyed if a young coach has to leave his first job.

“Fortunately, there are sports psychologists to talk to. I would have gone to talk to a sports psychologist myself, but there was no such culture at the time. Much has gone forward. ”

Aravirta reminds that all of the head coaches who have coached the Lions World Cup medals have been fired from their club teams in their careers. About Pentti Matikainen since. Matikainen coached Finland for the first time in the prestigious medals at the 1988 Olympic Games in Calgary.

“There is such a fact. Firings have been an advantage for the profession: Pentti Matikainen, Curt Lindströmme, Raimo Summanen, Erkka Westerlund, Doug Shedden, Kari Jalonen and Jukka Jalonen”Aravirta lists.

In the second winter, Hannu Aravirta received a coaching offer from the Finnish Hockey League team.

Also Lauri Marjamäki has been fired from the club team, but in his main coaching season (2016–2018) Finland did not receive a World Cup medal.

Aravirta, the former club of the Jokers, hopes to return to the League soon.

“Playing jokers at KHL was a breeze in Finnish hockey, but it ended sadly.”

The public has been told that some of the league teams are opposed Jari Kurrin participation in the new Jokers. Aravirra does not understand Kurr’s opponents.

“It’s annoying that Jari shouldn’t be part of a Joker-owned gang. He has been involved with good will. It hurts to listen to this. Are we so petty? I think Kurri has acted in good faith and should continue if he wants to. ”

“ “Once you’ve gotten rid of the rollout, you don’t want to go back there. The going has gotten even harder and I don’t want to jump on the social media sled. ”

Aravirta says he received two more offers in the second winter to coach the domestic league team.

“The offer was serious, though it was not difficult to refuse. Coaching has always required a passionate approach. Once you’ve gotten rid of the rollout, you don’t want to go back there. The going has gotten even harder and I don’t want to jump on the social media sled. ”

Although he no longer has a passion for coaching and commenting, Aravirta still follows hockey excitedly, but selectively. The solutions of the Finnish league and the matches of the Finnish players in the NHL are interesting.

“I follow the games of Pelicans, JYP and Flies with interest. As the stake goes up, the coach’s heart starts beating. In the spring, the day kicks off nicely as I watch the night’s NHL matches without knowing the outcome. I don’t watch games without Finns. It’s nice to be excited for the boys. ”

Hockey Aravirta also understands the player’s perspective. He played for ten years (1973–1983) at the Oulu Kärpi, Turku Tovers, Savonlinna Pallokerho and Södertälje and Kiruna.

In Sweden, he worked as a teacher during the day. First she taught her mother tongue to Finnish immigrants in primary school and later in Kiruna to exercise in girls’ middle school.

“It was an expanding thinking that the man was a physical education teacher for the girls. It was not considered strange in Sweden. It was a terrible cultural difference to Finland, ”he says.

“There was a lot of reinforcement left in Sweden for my leadership style. You don’t have to drive from the ivory tower, you can stand on the same floor with the students and the players. ”