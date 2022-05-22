Hockey When Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell joined Leijon, Finland may have the best defense in 20 years

Tampere

Coach Ari-Pekka Selin avoids comparisons. He knows that Leijon has top defense in the World Hockey Tournament in Tampere, but is he on the toughest Ground Floor of all time?

I dallas duo Miro Heiskasen and Esa Lindellin the entry raised the defense to a level it rarely reaches. It is no exaggeration to say that the Lion has not had a similar pakistani for about 20 years.

Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Jussi Olkinuora thanked the audience on Friday after the match played against Britain in Tampere.

At the 2001 German World Championships, Lions had six NHL defenders, of whom were the leading stars Petteri Nummelin (Columbus), Kimmo Timonen (Nashville) and Sami Salo (Ottawa).

Leijon has only two NHL packages in Tampere, but the stars in North America bear such a great responsibility that the Finnish defender does not easily catch up.

Heiskanen and Lindell get involved in matches against Britain and Austria. The duo has just been driven into the Lions game system through a lightweight formula.

Two matches, two wins and two draws. The big picture is blinding to reality if compared to the upcoming Czech game on Tuesday or the upcoming semi-finals and possible medal games.

“It’s known that all the words have been used from both packages,” Selin says. His responsibility in the lion is to play the defenders.

Selin says it was very important for the duo to gain experience from the two matches, even if they were easy.

“Resistance is sure to harden on Tuesday.”

Sami Salo, Petteri Nummelin and Jukka Hentunen celebrating Salo’s goal against Slovakia at the 2001 World Championships in Nuremberg, Germany.

Heiskasen playing time in Dallas this season rose a touch to less than 25 minutes, the biggest on the Stars team. Lindell played more than 22 minutes.

Such readings are reached when a team plays with six defenders, as is customary in the NHL.

“Playing time is no threshold for us. We have two top packs, but we have certain frames and structures to win games with. Let’s always go game by game and make plans. ”

Selin emphasizes that playing time is affected by underpowering and overpowering. So far, Heiskanen has played second-handed in second place and Lindell less. Both have more extensive knowledge.

There are hardly any situations in the Dallas matches that Heiskanen is not on the ice.

Mikko Lehtonen, Sami Vatasen, Atte Ohtamaa and the Downstairs of the other defenders met all the strictest quality standards before the Dallas duo came, but still Heiskanen and Lindell made a big difference.

Selin discovered after two joint matches that the new defenders brought more confidence and confidence to the team.

Heiskanen even brought the puck up stunningly effortlessly against the British and the Austrians. Although the resistance was light, Heiskanen does the same in the toughest possible NHL games.

“Lindell’s Esa skating and fighting games and playing both ways is so stiff. As much as there is and can be a Finnish Leijona disc. ”

“Able to support our attacks and the game of the attackers. Both are able to open on foot [vahvalla luistelulla]. It creates a challenge for the opponent to defend. ”

“As the game gets harder, the defense is both worth it. Both have played hundreds of tough games in the top series. ”

Defender Sami Vatanen hit the goal for the Swedish net in Tampere on 18 May.

Jukka Jalosen the teams have achieved the most success with four pairs of defenders and eight Packs who have played fairly even minutes.

In Bratislava in 2011, Jalonen gave a long speech on behalf of the eight Pak when the Lions rolled out of the event in the third rounds.

The tournament ended in the world championship. After that, the number of skeptics and interrogators became thinner.

Now, 11 years later, the matter could well be returned to. Heiskane and Lindell, why not get even more out of Lehtonen and Vatan by increasing the playing time.

In fierce competitive sports, it means a minus sign in the column for some players.

How sacred is the system of eight defenders? The question is clearly tricky for Selin. He plays, but Jalonen says the big lines.

“This is working really well right now and has worked so far. Like I said, we have two top friends who are used to playing a lot. Let’s respond. ”

“Of course we will react if there is a need, because it is a matter of winning.”

Selin wants to emphasize that gambling is not stuck in formulas. During the game you have to look at the scoreboard, you have to follow your opponents and who they are playing.

The two of you after an easy game, the Lions bid farewell to the Czech match in the first round. It demands the best on the table and prepares towards Thursday’s semifinals.

Selin points out that there are seven other good defenders on the team, each needed in turn.

“From now on, you have to get the best out of all the players, as well as Lindell and Heiskan.”

Selin has been on the national team since 2019 and every year during his time the defense has been solid.

“It’s not two words.”

Year 2019 brought World Cup gold, last summer World Championship silver came in Riga and Olympic gold last February in Beijing. Now the ground floor is so hard that it has a dose of star glory.

“Absolutely.”

“When these two Lords come, the shoulder shall not be shaken therein. That is clear. ”

