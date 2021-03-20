Hockey When a hat trick is not enough – Tappara’s striker updated the League’s goal exchange by hitting as many as four goals

Patrik Virta was a disappointment, however.

Saturday’s fight between Tappara and JYP became a one-man show. All four goals from Tampere were scored by the 25-year-old Patrik Virta.

The game ended with Tappara winning 4-2.

The striker scored the first goal after four minutes with superiority. A couple of minutes later, the following was born. The third goal and hat trick were patted in the middle of the match, again with superiority.

Two minutes later, the network rings again.

With his goals, Virta has risen more than ten places on the League paint exchange. It was good for the team to glow.

League top team Lukko led Ilves 3–1 after the opening round but ended up losing 3–4 when Ilves’ victory was sealed with underpower Joona Ikonen.

HPK won the Sport at home 3–2 and the Pelicans lost to the Jukuri 2–3 in extra time.

The match between Aces and TPS is still ongoing.