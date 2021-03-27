Hockey Washington’s Ovetshkin waved the New Jersey net twice

Washington knocked down New Jersey’s score 4-0.

Hockey In the NHL at the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovetshkin led his team to a 4-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The striker, who is at the forefront of league history, scored two goals in the game. He was scored the first and last goal of the encounter.

Ovetshkin’s first goal came when Washingtonians left their territory to attack. Yevgeny Kuznetsov got the feed around the blue line and carried the puck a short distance forward, after which he fed it to Ovetshkin. Kuznetsov also scored from Ovetshkin’s second goal.

In the first round, Washington scored two goals. The other two hits were made in the third installment.

There was pressure at the Devils end. Keeper Scott Wedgewoodia per 31 times. Capitals goal with a colleague Ilya Samsonov blocked all 24 shots.

Finns from New Jersey Sami Vatanen and Janne Kuokkanen missed points.

Washington and New Jersey also faced local time on Thursday. Capitals then took a 4-3 score.

The Anaheim Ducks took the win over the St. Louis Blues. The Ducks hit Four when the Blues scored just one goal in the game.

St. Louis had enough effort in the game. Goalkeeper of Anaheim John Gibson stopped the puck 33 times. Gibson was nhl.comwas absent from six matches due to a lower body injury.

According to the site, Anaheim won St. Louis for the first time this season. The teams have five encounters behind them.

The Finnish players of the teams did not get points. St. Louis goalkeeper Ville Husso was on the flute.