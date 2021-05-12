Hockey Washington took home victory from Boston, the only Finn on the NHL night left the bowl without power points

Boston Bruins Urho Vaakanainen played 21 minutes.

Hockey In the NHL, the Washington Capitals took home the Boston Bruins. The game ended with Washington scoring 2-1.

After the first goal without a goal, both teams had time to increase their goal in the second round. At the time of the final round, the situation was exactly 1-1, but Washington’s Austrian striker Michael Raffl settled the game when there were only three seconds left in the official playing time.

The only Finn on the field was playing in a Boston shirt Urho Vaakanainen. The Finnish pack was on the ice for more than 21 minutes, but left the trough without power points.

Vaakanainen has played a total of 15 games during her NHL career, eight of which this season. He has accumulated two entry points to his account, both this season.

Elsewhere The Winnipeg Jets disciplined the Vancouver Canucks 5-0. The first goal slipped into the account from Kyle Connor’s stage after less than eight minutes of play. After one goal opening round, the Jets scored two goals in both the second and third sets.

The toughest goal balance went to the American striker Blake Wheeler, who scored a total of two goals for Winnipeg. In addition, he made two entry points and went off the ice with powers 2 + 2. Wheeler was on the field for a total of just under 17 and a half minutes.

Washington, Boston and Winnipeg have already secured the playoffs. Vancouver is a jumbo of its own division and is left out of the playoffs.

At the league level, the Washington Capitals are in sixth place, the Boston Bruins in 10th place and the Winnipeg Jets in 14th place.