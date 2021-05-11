Hockey Was this an elegant end to your career? Pekka Rinne rejected the playoffs, and the audience showed popularity from his stand

The slope was on target when Carolina Hurricanes fell 5-0.

Nashville Predators goalkeeper Pekka Rinne played perhaps the final match of his career in Monday’s NHL round when Carolina Hurricanes crashed with a purely 5-0 goal.

Rinne, 38, blocked 30 shots and caused the crowd to applaud the standings after the match.

The reason, in addition to the great performance, was that the match was probably the last on the Slope in Nashville. He has represented the club throughout his NHL career since the 2005-06 season and has played a total of 682 regular season matches.

This season, the matches have accumulated only 23 when Hair Saros has taken on the role of number one watchman.

Nashville’s season continues in the playoffs, but there Saros basically bear the responsibility for the fight.