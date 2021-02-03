Hockey Wännström twists towards the goal kingdom, Söderström shone with the Aces goal

Mika Partanen in the finish line when Sport applied for a hard win in Jyväskylä.

Jukurien Tuesday’s guest victory from Lappeenranta did not warm the people of Mikkeli for long. Pori’s Aces brought ice-cold greetings to Kalevankangas by claiming a hockey league away victory with goals 7–0.

“We were able to play underpower (eight minutes) really well. Our most important player was Linus Söderström, because Jukurit, for example, took the goals of the second round to their brightly name, ”praised the head coach of the Aces Ari-Pekka Selin goalkeeper.

Aces number one winger Sebastian Wännström finished the game twice by the middle of the game and rose 18 by hitting the top spot on the SM League goal exchange.

Wännström, 29, is a St. Louis Blues second-round NHL reserve, but a career in North America got stuck in the farm league. Even in SHL, Finland, Wännström’s goal pace has averaged ten goals per season.

Wännström is the most even in his game with a minus (19-22, -3), as as many as eight of his goals have become superior.

The Aces led 4-0 after the opening round, so the most amazing bet in the game stats was the Ace overtime at the start of the second set at 21.41. Selin remembered the evening of November. The aces then led the Jukuri 4-1 after 31 minutes, but lost the game.

“The match was remarkable, the result scary. In the third installment we gave up, there was no more faith. It must not happen again, ”listed the head coach of the Jukuri Marko Kauppinen.

Jyväskylä JYP’s gloomy times were continued when Vaasan Sport scored two points 5-4 after the winning shot.

Joined Sport’s shirt at the end of November Mika Partanen found his goal in Jyväskylä after hitting two goals. Partanen as well Michael Keränen also succeeded in winning the race.

“It always feels good when the goals come. That is the task of the attacker. Could have done a hat trick too, but luckily he still sank hard. Of course, it will be easier when you succeed, ”Partanen commented on Cmore’s broadcast.

Sport climbed three times from the chase to the levels and was caught at three points right at the end of the match. League age custodian Jani Tuppurainen however, brought JYP to the levels with the team playing without a goalkeeper.

“After yesterday’s apathetic performance, a great rise to victory. It warms the mind very much. We were somehow uneasy even though we were in control of events. We released special goals for our own, ”Sport’s head coach Risto Dufva sums.

As many as 11 players born in the 21st century played in hurricane shirts on Wednesday.

“We have quite a learning process going on as we drive in the new player frame. We’re taking steps in the direction of what that professional hockey is. There are flashes of light and talent there, but there is still a lot of work to be done to make it concrete, ”JYP’s coach and sports director Mikko Viitanen commented.