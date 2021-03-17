Hockey Vladislav Tretjak will leave his seat on the board of the International Hockey Federation due to CAS’s Russia decision

Russia has been closed as a country for international sports activities for two years.

Russian Vladislav Tretjak leaves his place on the board and committees of the International Hockey Federation IIHF, he says IIHF on its website.

The departure of Tretyak is due to the decision of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to exclude Russia from international sports activities for two years.

During the period, the representation of Russians in the decision-making bodies of international unions has been limited. The restriction applies to Tretyak, a member of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma.

“The Russian Hockey Federation has always respected the decisions of international sports decision-makers and does not want to increase the pressure that long-term partners come to the International Hockey Federation. That is why I have decided to resign, “said Tretjak.

Tretjak, 60, who has played as a goalkeeper for the Soviet national team in his career, has been on the IIHF board since 2012.