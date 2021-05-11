Hockey Vladimir Putin scored nine goals in a hockey match, hugged players and met René Fasel, President of IIHF

The Russian president returned to the puck tray after a break of nearly a year and a half.

Russian president Vladimir Putin returned to the hockey pitch after a long hiatus caused by a coronavirus pandemic on Monday, according to Reuters.

Putin took part in a show match in Sochi and reportedly scored nine goals in his team’s 13-9 victory. According to news agency Tassi, Putin hugged players and handed out prizes on the ice.

Putin received the coronavirus vaccine more than a month ago. He said 21.5 million Russians, or about 15 percent of the population, had been vaccinated.

“We need to keep testing and taking vaccines,” he said in a statement.

Russia reported 8,465 new infections on Monday. A total of 4,888,727 infections have been reported.

The Russian Minister of Defense, among others, took part in the gala match Sergei Shoigu, jazz musician Igor Butman as well as former disc stars Vyacheslav Fetisov, Valeri Kamenski, Igor Larionov and Pavel Bure.

The match was followed by the President of the International Hockey Federation René Fasel. According to news agency Tassi, Putin and Fasel had a bilateral meeting before the match at Putin’s villa in Sochi.

In his speech, Fasel thanked Putin for the development of professional and amateur sports in Russia.

The last time Putin played in a series of matches starred by former stars, businessmen and Russian politicians was in December 2019 and scored eight goals.