Hockey Ville Pokka paved the way for Avangard Omsk’s KHL final victory with his landing pass – TsSKA had stretched the game to extra time in the last second

Hockey The fourth final of the KHL league on Saturday between Avangard and TsSKA was an unrivaled thriller.

The Finnish player left his handprint in the final decision when Avangardin Pavel Dedunov escaped with overtime Ville Pokan from the demolition disc to make a 4-3 underpower goal and leveled the wins in the final series to 2-2.

Avant-garde played with force when Klim Kostin sat on the ice. The puck flew in the middle of TsSKA’s pressure from Poka’s bite to Dedunov, who, after gaining momentum, passed the Swedish guard with an accurate shot. Lars Johansson.

Avangard was stuck in a 3-2 victory for the final second of the regular time. TsSKA’s Mat Robinson cannon with superiority 3–3 as Avangard’s Pokka suffered a crunching cold.

The final series of four victories will continue on Monday in Moscow.