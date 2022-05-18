Hockey Ville Pokka celebrated the Stanley Cup according to a long formula and won the championship ring, but has never played any NHL matches

Tampere

Defender Ville Pokalle it fits well that he appears in the trough a little. If this happens, it also means minor errors.

Pokka rarely shines in the headlines. It wasn’t enough for him to score in the Beijing Olympics. Pokka leveled the match against the Russian Olympic Committee team. The most important hit with which the Lions hurt on the scoreboard.

Directed by the winning goal Hannes Björninen stole a lot of attention. This is the custom after the finish.

As a defender Pokka, 27, is young but has won a lot. Tornio’s gift for Finnish hockey rose to the League as a teenager and kicked out double gold in the 2013–2014 season.

First came the World Championships for young people in Malmö and in the spring the Finnish Championships in Kärpi.

Especially the World Cup gold for young people was sweet. Young Lions won Sweden in the playoffs in Sweden.

“It was just amazing,” Pokka says. “We dared to play and we weren’t afraid of losing.”

Rasmus Ristolainen was supposed to be in the tournament ‘s first set of Young Lions, but Esa Lindell and Pokka took on that role. Ristolainen, who suffered an injury during the tournament, rectified the situation by scoring a winning goal and silencing the Malmö arena.

Fresh in addition to winning the olympics, Poka has two World Championship silver medals, a Gagarin Cup victory for the KHL championship and a Stanley Cup ring.

The ring may require little explanation. How can a player have a Stanley Cup championship ring without any NHL matches?

“I never got past the warm-up. It would have been nice to play that one match, but it never came, ”says Pokka.

After the Junior World Cup gold and Fly Championship, Pokka went to New York, USA. He was a player booked by the NY Islanders in the second round.

The training camp in the early fall of 2014 came to an end when the Islanders acquired a skilled and very skating Nick Leddyn in early October from Chicago. Pokka became a commodity in the first meters of his divisive NHL career.

Leddy was, and still is, a level defender that the Islanders had to stack up in addition to Poka on the same ride TJ Brennan and goalkeeper Anders Nilsson. Their address became the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ville Pokka (left) and Mikko Lehtonen rushed to congratulate Jussi Olkinuora after winning Norway at the beginning of the World Cup tournament.

Pokka was a Chicago player in one of the drunks, but at the same doorway headed to the farm club Rockford IceHogs for the AHL.

The whole season went on the farm until spring started to happen. Pokka was called to the strength of the Chicago playoffs.

We lived in a time when the Blackhawks dominated the NHL Spring, and so it was in 2015. Chicago went to the Stanley Cup Finals and won Valtteri Filppulan represented by Tampa Bay.

Pokka was part of the team’s substitute team. He practiced, kept himself alert, and perhaps had little hope of being able to play. Keeper Antti Raanta had to follow and vice versa. Two waiters for their turn.

“ “Then they even gave me a Stanley Cup ring.”

“I was the tenth or eleventh defender on the team at the time,” Pokka recedes.

Waiting for Raanna was even more frustrating: after all, she had played for two seasons in the NHL, but became the deputy at the most important moment.

It was the same spring that Kimmo Timonen moved from Philadelphia to Chicago in the middle of the season with the sole idea of ​​winning the Stanley Cup. Timonen succeeded, Pokkak in a way.

“It was great to be with the team. We got on the ice after the championship with the rest of the team, we were in the locker room, and then there was still a bus ride around town. We left the United Center and drove to the Yankee Stadium. ”

There were hundreds of people everywhere, thousands arriving.

Pokka was just a 21-year-old boy from the North who had made it to a big party in a big sports town. The puck championship sank deep into the townspeople as the days of glory of the beloved basketball team were far behind.

“Then they even gave me a Stanley Cup ring,” Pokka recalls perhaps the finest weeks and days of his career.

Ville Pokka wrestled for the puck with Swiss Nino Niederreiter at the 2018 World Cup.

It was also great when Avangard Omsk won the KHL championship, but in a slightly different way.

The city of Omsk and Poka have a long history in common, but in a way still hardly any history at all.

In the summer of 2018, Pokka traveled to Omsk, far east of the Urals. The six-week training camp came to an end when it was discovered in the city that the club’s ice rink was in unworthy condition. The hall was therefore banned.

Omsk remained in place, but Avangard changed its address to Moscow.

Players were offered some other city in eastern Russia, but they chose Moscow.

Pokka played four seasons in Moscow, even with Avangard.

“Twice after the Gagarin Cup we went to Omsk to greet the fans. The second time was a little more riotous than the first. ”

“ “Yes, there’s a place somewhere.”

Avangard lost 0-4 to the Moscow TsSKA in the 2019 finals. In 2021, however, it won the championship and celebrations were completed 2,700 kilometers away in Omsk.

Canadian Bob Hartley coached Pokka and the Avant-Garde all these years. Pokka says he has talked to Hartley a few times About Ville Nieminen. Hartley was the coach who promoted Nieminen to the NHL and took Colorado to the Stanley Cup.

Omsk a new ice rink will open next fall, but Pokka will no longer be playing there. His career in Russia ended Vladimir Putin to start a war in Ukraine.

Four seasons in the same club is such a long time that Poka had a lot of good friends and acquaintances behind the border. The choice was still easy.

“It was no longer safe to play.”

Pokkak also had to pay the price for terminating the contract. He doesn’t want to talk about money, but says so much that not everything can be counted in money.

Now he is unattended but not worried.

“Yes, there’s a place somewhere.”

