Hockey Ville Peltonen’s HIFK project ended in the middle of everything: “Disappointment is hard”

The match pairs Tappara – KooKoo and Ilves – TPS entered the league semi-finals.

Turku

TPS: n keeper Andrei Karejev stopped Helsinki IFK’s hockey championship in the Finnish Championship league season in the seventh quarter-final game against the Turku Football Club.

TPS won 3-1 when Markus Nurmi hit the puck to an empty goal.

The league semi-finals were locked on Wednesday. The winner of the regular season Tappara will face the surprise KooKoo and Ilves will receive TPS.

TPS played in the league final last season, and a recent head coach Jussi Ahokas has now taken the club to at least four.

“It was a really tough series, and IFK was very good,” Ahokas said at a media conference. “We were able to take quite a bit of their awesome offensive material.”

HIFK: n head coach Ville Peltonen mourned the premature end of the season, which was due to many things: throwing the game, injuries, and a coronavirus that was always raging at the wrong time among the team.

“The disappointment is hard and it will take some time to get over this, and it will last,” Peltonen told HS.

Peltonen said that IFK had a maximum of a couple of matches in the playoffs, in which they had to make choices for the line-up. In other matches, only healthy players left the field, and they didn’t always feel enough either.

“There is no explanation. All means have been used. Great growth story and we were so close. ”

HIFKin defender Yohann Auvitu settled the sixth game on Tuesday and gave guidelines for Wednesday’s match with their accurate bottom shot.

TPS goalkeeper Karejev has played very good play offs, but the low puck behind the mask was too much.

The first set was completely under IFK’s control, but in the second the ball began to roll in a completely different direction. It was as if IFK had froze waiting for something that wasn’t even coming.

In such important and big games, you can’t afford a slip. First Juhani Jasu leveled his breakthrough when Teemu Turunen did not catch the TPS captain.

After the leveling of TPS, an uncontrolled ice rally began, in which IFK first flew Johan Motin out Topias Haapasen after a tackle on the head. It didn’t take very long for TPS’s Jonne Tammela flew out of the kneeling.

In the second installment, 38 minutes of ice was sentenced, and the break was better suited for TPS than for Stad guests.

Aarne Intonen took advantage of his superiority when he took over TPS. The shot to the front corner was too accurate To Niilo Halonen.

A young striker Mikael Wipe has been one of TPS ‘solution players in the quarterfinals and regular season before that.

“Very good feelings. This was our goal to get to play the medals and now we are trying to go all the way, ”Pyyhtiä said.

Wipe described the match very much like previous games. IFK started hard, but the second round turned to TPS.

“The little things settled.”

With the home audience has the right to encourage anyone who wants to, but has been killed by Tammela Jere Innala received harsh treatment. The crowd buzzed every time Innala came on the ice especially when he touched the puck.

The same exchanges were played by Haapanen, who got a light knock on his head. Of course, Haapanen was allowed to play in peace – it was part of the home team’s interests.