Hockey Viktor Lööv’s season-opening goal brought the Jokers a victory over Siberia

Lööv scored a winning goal in 55.32.

Defender Viktor Löövin the goal lifted the Jokers to a 4-3 win in an away game against Sibir Novisibirsk on Saturday.

Lööv made a hit in 55.32. The goal was the first for the Swedish defender of the season. Sibir tried to focus their attacks down the middle.

Before the Strikers, the Jokers succeeded in scoring John Norman, Alex Grant and David Sklenicka. With Sklenicka’s goal in the second set, the Jokers leveled the game to 3 to 3 after being a chaser.

The Jokers also won their previous match against TsSKA in Helsinki last Wednesday.

“There’s always a small question mark of whether you’re awake if you win TsSKA at home and come to your first away game, which is played so early. It was a pretty weird first installment, ”Joker’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki said in an interview with Viasat.

Jokers was 3–1 loss after the opening round. Norman scored the opening goal of the match just 15 seconds after the game, but after that Oleg Li hit Siberia twice and Mikael Ruohomaa once.

“After that, a little calmed down, and the last two rounds were won and thus the match. It’s a sign of a good team. ”

The Joker season continues with two away games. On Monday we will face Amur Khabarovsk and on Wednesday Barys Nur-Sultan. The Jokerit will play their next home game on October 26 against Ekaterinburg Automobilist.

KHL said on Saturday also match transfer. The match between Riga Dynamo and Vitjaz was canceled because several coronavirus infections have been detected in the Latvian team.