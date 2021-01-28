Hockey Video shows how Ilari Melart got involved in the Swedish league – the scorer’s knockout brought a shower command

Melart tackled Johannes Kinnvall to the side, dropped Filip Sandberg with his fist and twisted Linus Fröberg onto the surface of the ice.

Hockey Finnish defender competing in SHL in the Swedish main series Ilari Melart rose to questionable headlines in Thursday night’s round.

Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Express raised the confusion of Melart, who plays in the ranks of Växjö Lakers, as the main news of his sports department.

Melart’s 31-year-old’s evening talk ended on June 14 when home team HV71 took the lead 1-0 Filip Sandbergin by hitting.

Melart took a moment to finish Johannes Kinnvallin towards the edge, then dropped Sandberg’s right hand with his blow and twisted still Linus Fröberg to the surface of the ice.

SH More, the owner of TV rights at SHL, shared Melart’s gossip video With their Twitter account.

Melart received penalties in the situation for a total of 27 minutes (2 + 5 + 20). Kinnvall did not return to the trough in the second installment.

The match ended with Växjö Lakers’ 4-2 away win.