Hockey Vancouver NHL crown infections spread, as many as 14 players quarantined

Canuck is on a break and the next game should be next Thursday.

Vancouver Canucks added seven players NHL Hockey League to the corona protocol list, raising the number of Canucks players on the list to fourteen. The new ones were listed on Saturday Travis Boyd, Jayce Hawyrluk, Bo Horvat, Tyler Motte, Brandon Sutter, Tyler Myers and Thatcher Demko.

In addition to the players, one of the team’s coaches is in corona quarantine.

Canucks games have been canceled until April 6, and no new match dates have been announced to replace the transferred ones. According to the schedule, Vancouver should play on April 8 against Calgary. According to current information, the team will not be able to start training until Tuesday.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Dalyn according to the league has not considered shortening the Canucks regular season program.

“Each situation has its own unique facts and circumstances. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, ”Daly said.