Saturday, May 21, 2022
Hockey Valtteri Filppula immediately hits the puck in the Austrian net, the United States surprises Sweden – HS follows the World Cup puck moment by moment

May 21, 2022
in World Europe
At the World Hockey Championships, the Lions will face in the Austrian daily match.

Finland the men’s national hockey team will face Austria in a match starting at 4.20 pm on Saturday.

The lions will continue in the same lineup as on Friday, when Britain crashed with a dull 6-0 number.

The lions’ paint continues Jussi Olkinuora. Frans Tuohimaa is in reserve.

The match between the United States and Sweden, which is significant for the lions, ended earlier in the day with a 3-2 extra time victory for the United States.

The winning goal was scored 12 seconds before the extra time by the Ottawa striker Adam Gaudette. He was involved in all three U.S. goals after hitting the puck twice in the net and feeding one.

The victory for the United States means that the Lion now has the block victory in its own hands.

HS follows the events of the World Cup in cooperation with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa.

