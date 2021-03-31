Hockey Valtteri Bottas bought a big slice of Lahti Pelicans shares

With the share transactions, Formula 1 drivers will become the club’s third largest owner.

F1 driver Valtteri Bottas became the third largest owner of Lahden Pelicans, the hockey league team, as he has acquired a 10 percent stake in Lahden Pelicans oy, Pelicans says in its bulletin.

“I was a guest at Pelicans at the beginning of the year and at the time the organization was running a Series C share issue that made me think about ownership and get excited about the idea. The passion for hockey and the desire to support and help the local club were, in the end, the biggest reasons to move forward in the negotiations, ”Bottas from Nastola, who now belongs to Lahti, says in the press release.

“Pelicans are also always had me in ice hockey it’s number one, so I’m very excited about this.”

Bottas acquired Series A and B shares with voting rights. Series C shares are directed at supporters and do not carry voting rights.

Shares in addition, Bottas acquired a fence from the Lahti Isku Arena, which alleviates the cash deficit of the club, which suffers from coronary cramps. Next season, there will be a VIP fence in the hall with the number 77, which is the same as the race number of the Bottas F1 car.

“Bottas’ involvement is a significant and gratifying thing for both the organization and the entire Pelicans community. This is a top athlete from Päijät-Häme, who is one of Finland’s most famous people in the world, ”Chairman of the Board of Pelicans and the second largest owner of Pelicans Tommi Kurkaa notes in the release.

Pelicans ’biggest owner is a former NHL goalkeeper Pasi Nurminen.

Pelicans’ Series C shares have been acquired for approximately EUR 268,000. The minimum target for the share issue was EUR 150,000. The issue will continue until the end of June.