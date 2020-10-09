Hockey Vaasan Sport postponed their home matches for the rest of October

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland has banned all indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings attended by more than 10 people in the municipalities of the Vaasa Hospital District.

Hockey league the Vaasa club Sport will not be able to make it home this month, the club announced. Due to the corona virus situation in Vaasa, Sport’s home games were previously postponed until October 25, and now the home games against Ässi on October 27 and against Lukko on October 31 will be postponed to a later date.

