Hockey Unprecedented video inclusions in the encounter between the Lions and Tre Kronor, this is how the referee comments on the big ice

Coolers and paints were watched diligently in the video.

13.2. 16:11

Finland and the encounter between Sweden in the Beijing puck went to a video studio where the tape spun in one direction if the other.

It all started when Tre Kronor’s defender Oscar Fantenberg pushed Miro Aaltonen towards the goalkeeper Magnus Hellberg. The video show continued Markus Granlundin in the event of an eviction, Juuso Hietanen on a high racket and in obscure goals.

“I’ve probably never been in a game like this. I’ve never seen cool people go to see that much. It was the first time, ”the solver said Iiro Pakarinen said.

Leaguen Referee Jyri Rönn told Sanoma ‘s Olympic team that watching the coolers is based on a new rulebook that conforms to NHL rules.

A new rule was introduced by the International Hockey Federation (IIHF) for this season, and this rule is used in the Beijing Olympic Games, where the IIHF rules.

“All the big coolers that are given on the ice and also the 2 + 2 minute high rackets can be checked in the video,” Rönn said.

According to Rönn, the situation in Aaltonen’s awkward feeling was the ingredients of a big cold when the situation was dangerous. At that time, reviewing the video was allowed under the new rule.

“It must have been noticed in the video that the Swede gave a boost and that’s why it went second. They [erotuomarit] can no longer go in zero minutes and therefore was given a second place. ”

Granlund’s Takaking was also clear. There was a big cool coming in, either 2 + 10 minutes or a run out and it could be checked out of the video.

Hietanen’s 2 + 2 minutes from the high racket were also part of the series of big coolers.

“You can never put the cool to zero, but you can lower it,” Rönn confirmed. “Icebars that have not been first condemned on ice cannot be judged from the video.”

What What do you think of Granlund getting out?

“I haven’t seen angles about that situation, and I’m not starting to take a stand, but my shoulder is banging straight on my head. It came with power. ”

According to Rönn, according to the rulebook, it was possible to give a second or vitone. The remaining referees of Canada Michael Campbell and Russia Roman Gofman ended up with a five-minute big penalty.

“If I understood correctly, they first condemned the fifth and stuck in it. Yes, a clear tackle move or hit comes to mind, but I don’t want to comment terribly on it. ”

There is no new right of inspection in the league yet, but according to Rönn, it seems to be introduced quite certainly in the playoffs this spring.

