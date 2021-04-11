Hockey Uncertainty about the start of the NHL playoffs continues: confirmation of the World Cup is already very unlikely

The prolongation of the regular season pushes the teams into an unequal position.

Hockey The NHL is still unable to tell when the playoffs in the series will begin. The NHL had to cram their plans again after the end of the regular season had to be stretched from May 8 onwards by just over a week. Series websites according to the regular season would end on May 16 local time.

The latest change was due to the fact that the Vancouver Canucks matches had to be postponed due to the team’s coronavirus situation. Infections can still occur in other teams, so new changes to the series program are possible.

Despite the difficult situation, the NHL is aiming to play 56 regular season games with each team. At least the series is not yet moving to a system familiar from the Finnish league, for example, where teams are ranked according to the average score per match.

Vancouver plays in the northern division, where there are only Canadian teams. The last of the teams to hold their home on the U.S. side will finish their regular season as early as May 11, so U.S. teams will get more rest days than Canadian teams before the playoffs begin.

The series aims to make the playoffs as fair as possible.

“It is possible that the Eastern, Central and Western divisions will start their playoffs a few days earlier than the Northern Division,” the series release planned a few days off for Canadian teams.

Initially, the playoffs were supposed to start as early as May 11th. The first two rounds of the playoffs are played between teams in their own division.

With the delay in the NHL season, it seems even less likely that players will be confirmed for the World Cup. The World Championships will be held in Latvia from May 21 to 6. June.