Hockey U.S. player plunges into obscene trick against Lion – Austin Watson, 30, has an ugly case in history

Austin Watson received a long ban in 2018 due to domestic violence.

Of the United States Austin Watson was driven into the shower after an ugly tack in the World Hockey Match against Finland in Tampere. Watson, 30, rigged Teemu Hartika with his elbow to his face near the edge. Hartikainen stayed to hold his jaw but was able to continue.

The judges checked the situation from a video and showed the doors to his team’s vice captain, Watson, even though a toothless 193-cent Yankee tried to protest and show up on the Lions ’changing bench.

Descriptive of the match on MTV3 Antero Mertaranta became hot as usual.

– Now the jokes are running low. Hartikainen gets a hard blow to his face, Mertaranta said.

– Quite outrageously, Watson pulls on his elbow. There is basically no choice but to throw the guy in the field. The elbow rises right into Hartikainen’s chin! This game doesn’t need any more tricks like this, so you don’t have to have a bigger number of guys.

Audience reacted strongly when Taklaus was shown again on the jumbotron of the Nokia arena. Similarly, the crowd in Tampere burst into joy when Watson left the big doors and the United States was forced to power for five minutes.

“Austin Watson is said to be ‘Morooo!’ When we’re in Tampere. It’s about him,” Mertaranta said.

Watson is not in the spotlight for the first time. In 2018, he received a 27-game penalty from the NHL for out-of-pitch behavior. The NHL informed Watson “physically engaged” with his wife. He also received a suspended prison sentence for assaulting his girlfriend.

At the time, Watson was a Nashville player. This season, he played 67 matches in Ottawa, scored 16 power points and collected 91 ice minutes.

Finland revenge was sweet. The lions made two minutes during their superiority. Stylish hits matched Valtteri Filppula and Sakari Manninen.

Before Hartikainen’s shock, the Lion had worries About Mikko Lehtonen, which remained on the surface of the ice after a pure American vagrancy. However, Lehtonen was able to continue the match.

