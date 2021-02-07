Hockey Ty Rattie scored goals alongside Connor McDavid, but now plays in Pori: “I immediately remembered how good people Finns are”

“In my home village, all the boys dream of playing in the NHL. I’ve been fortunate to have a good career, “Pori Aces latest kanadalaishankinta Ty Rattie says.

St. Louis Bluesin second-round top spot, six seasons in the NHL, some games on the edge of the Edmonton Oilers ’number one chain alongside the world’s best player, 0.65 power points per game in the KHL, age 28 years.

Ty Rattie is another example of a player who would have been completely impossible to get to Finland without an exceptional period shaped by a corona pandemic.

Here, however, he is now, in Pori’s Isomäki arena, ready to slip on the Ace’s pot shirt.

Expectations are high, but there is also a margin for them. Rattie, firing from the right, joins Joe Morrow’n and Jesperi Kotkaniemen among the most interesting acquisitions of the league season.

But what eventually brought Ratti to Finland and Pori?

There are two reasons for this over the others. Finland’s good corona situation and familiar playmates with recommendations.

The first season of the steering wheel outside North America in the Eastern Hockey League KHL went so well that there would have been takers in Russia for this season as well. But Rattie and her husband were not enthusiastic about the idea.

“I enjoyed my time at Torpedo, and made good friends there. In the summer, however, I wanted to see what other options would come to me. I wanted to see where the world is going with the coronavirus and which countries are doing better than others, ”Rattie says.

The attitude of the Russians towards the corona situation has been seen during the KHL period. There have been numerous instances in the series, but only a few matches have been postponed due to the virus. Mainly only the Jokers have reacted strongly to the infections.

Swedish clubs also followed the attacker, but Rattie admits that Finland’s corona statistics look more convincing.

Aces from familiar players Joe Morrow and From Sebastian Wännström Rattie heard only positive things about how he is treated as a corona in the club and in the League.

In addition, Rattelli already had an exceptionally good image of Finnish people and athletes.

“Whenever I have had a Finnish teammate in North America, he has been the good type of team. I always come with the Finns very thing. They are always friendly and nice. Hard to work with, ”Rattie praises.

“I came Ässiin returned to me immediately think of how good people are the Finns and how happy I am to joining here to live and play.”

From time to time In Russia, Rattie does not speak evil, although there could be a reason for it. He got a shoe from his first club Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, although he scored nine (3 + 6) power points in 16 matches.

At the same door opening, the head coach left Craig MacTavish, with whom Rattie had collaborated in the NHL during the Oilers’ era.

“MacTavish got fired very quickly, and at the same time I was shown the door. It was as if we were there as a package solution, ”says Rattie.

According to Ratti, KHL’s experience was different.

“I enjoyed hockey there, but the world outside the bowl was, of course, quite different than in Canada. My spouse and I got used to it in a couple of weeks, and we made new friends, so there are good memories from there after all. ”

“ “Playing alongside McDavid has been the highlight of my career.”

Ty Rattie of the Edmonton Oilers will warm up before the NHL game in April 2019 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sports Hall in Calgary.­

In Finland people’s knowledge of English brings great relief to everyday life. A similar cultural shock here is not encountered as in the eastern neighborhood.

“I enjoy having everyone here speak English. It is wildly helpful when you visit shopping malls and restaurants. Likewise, all my teammates speak English, and that’s insane help. It calms my mind when I understand what others are talking about around me. ”

Goalkeeper coach Jaakko Rosendahl pulled an extra for the full plexus Ty Tyatti after the first exercises. “At the top, I remembered the man’s hard shot,” Rosendahl says.

Born in Calgary, Rattelle had a big deal getting into the ranks of the neighboring town of Edmonton Oilers for the 2017-2018 season.

The start in “Oilmen” was very promising, when he pulled nine (5 + 4) power points in 14 games and got to play in the number one chain of the best player in the world. Connor McDavidin alongside.

“Playing alongside McDavid has been a highlight of my career. His, Leon Draisatlin, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and practicing with partners on a daily basis was an eye-opening experience. I really enjoyed that time and it definitely made me a better player. ”

McDavid and Draisaitl still hold by far the top positions on the NHL points exchange.

“Connor is an amazing guy. The best player on the planet. Despite his success, he has his feet on the ground. He is always very nice to teammates. In civil, Connor enjoys his privacy and is pretty quiet. He always manages to be kind to his fans. ”

“ “A couple of good years in Europe can bring an opportunity to play a big role in the NHL.”

“I always come with the Finns very thing. They are always friendly and hard to work with, ”says Ty Rattie.­

Lately Alongside McDavid, number one in the chain has been seen Jesse Puljujärvi. While McDavid forges points, winger is not effortless to gain power. Lake Puljujärvi has also had to be noticed.

Rattie was in the Oilers when Puljujärvi joined the club for the first time as a newcomer.

“Jesse is an energetic player, hard to work with. He wanted to learn and get better all the time. I believe he will play a long career in the NHL. ”

In the league, Rattie will stay healthy while likely to play a career of 30 regular season matches and possible playoffs on top of that.

“This is a different opportunity for me. In the NHL, you may not get a real chance to show what a player is like. Europe has the opportunity to play a bigger and more offensive role. A couple of good years in Europe could bring an opportunity to play a big role in the NHL. You never know. ”

Rattie is a player at his best age or just approaching his best, so the NHL is a natural goal for him in the future.

A cultural trip to Europe is eye-opening and allows a Canadian to see the world.

“There are a lot of great places in the world that you can explore by playing hockey. The NHL is of course my number one goal in the future, but now I want to enjoy my time in Pori and Finland, ”says Rattie.

Correction on February 7 at 5:10 p.m .: Ty Rattie is 28 years old, not 27 years old, as previously written in the story.