Hockey Two Swedish league players suspected of rape – Brynäs in the middle of a scandal issued a harsh press release

May 11, 2021
“Brynäs resigns from the criminal acts of which our players are accused.”

Swedish the puck league is bubbling in a very sad way. Two Brynäs IF players are suspected of rape, he says Aftonbladet.

One Brynäs player has previously been arrested on suspicion of rape, and on Tuesday the club confirmed that another player has also been arrested.

“This is by no means acceptable,” the club states in its release.

“Brynäs resigns from the criminal acts of which our players are accused.”

In addition, the club apologizes if remaining silent in the past has given the wrong impression of the club’s attitude.

First, last week, the arrested player has denied guilty of any abuse. Another player was arrested this week

Brynäs from Gävle plays in the Swedish main league SHL. The club held its series place after the qualifiers. Expressen according to both players played in the qualifiers.

.
