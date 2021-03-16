Hockey Two matches of KooKoo, exposed by HIFK, were canceled

The KooKoo team was assigned for coronavirus testing and quarantine until the test results were completed.

In the hockey league KooKoo was exposed to the coronavirus last Friday when the Kouvola team faced Helsinki IFK.

The Kymenlaakso Consortium of Social and Health Services ordered the KooKoo team to coronavirus testing and quarantine until the test results are completed.

League websites according to which the infectious disease authority decides on the final length of quarantine after the test results are completed.

The HIFK infection was reported on Monday. The team was quarantined as was its Saturday opponent, SaiPa.

KooKoon had to face KalPa on Tuesday and HPK on Wednesday, but the matches were canceled. More matches may have to be canceled.

The number of matches of the teams in the regular season will remain different, but the League will react to this and introduce a match-specific point average when organizing regular season rankings.