Hockey Two Kiekko-Espoo players were driven out in the first final of the Women’s League

Tiia Pajarinen of Kiekko-Espoo played a handsome zero game, blocking all 41 shots.

Kiekko-Espoo – KalPa 2–0

Puck-Espoo took his first stint in the Women’s League championship by winning the final opening against KalPaa 2-0. Three victories are required for the championship.

The same teams would have faced each other already in last spring’s finals before the season was suspended. The final games for KalPalle are the first in its history.

The match the most talked about situation was Kiekko-Espoo Tea Villilän run out in the second installment. Villilä ran a KalPan attacking star from behind Matilda Nilssonia.

Nilsson was a disappointment, however. He was left lying on the ice but was able to return to the game in the third inning.

At the end of the match, Kiekko-Espoo Emilia Vesa rusni at the end Emma Ritarin on and earned his team another run. The contact came from behind again, but this time without a hit on the sidelines.

For the last five minutes, KalPa was able to grind with superiority, but the result did not come.

Puck-Espoo the first hit was fired from the line Nelli Laitinen. A great honor for the goal belongs to Emilia Vesa, who was covered by a moving mask Tiina Ranteen field of view completely.

The second goal was riveted Tinja-Mariia Haukijärvi, who got a great service from behind the Kuopio goal From Sofia Nuutinen.

The match progressed largely under the command of Kiekko-Espoo, but with superiority KalPa created dangerous situations. Tiia Pajarinen however, the fin was an insurmountable obstacle for the Espoo team. There were a total of 41 rejections.

Kiekko-Espoo credit center Emmi Rakkolainen was on the sidelines of the final opening. He was promoted to the number one chain Emmi Leinonen.

The second match of the series will be played immediately on Sunday in Kuopio.