Hockey Tuukka Raski and Boston get steamed in the Garden, which was also open to the public – Mikko Rantanen’s two-point evening

1,800 spectators were able to watch the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins match.

New York’s renowned Madison Square Garden Hall opened its doors to the public for the first time this NHL hockey league season, with 1,800 spectators getting to watch the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins meet. The home team offered to see by scoring six goals for the first time this season, the Bruins and the Finnish goalkeeper Tuukka Raskin bend to a clear 2-6 loss.

The Bruins lost 2 to 7 to the New York Islanders the night before, and has only one win in their last five games.

“Too many puck losses, too careless gameplay. Coaching needs to do a better job. But at the same time, players also need to understand what they can do to help us win, ”the Boston coach said Bruce Cassidy said irritably to the NHL pages.

Mikko Rantasen and Friday night in the Colorado Avalanche was better. The team knocked out Arizona Coyotes 3–2 for the away team, and Rantanen scored the goal and the pass.

“We deserved the win, we were a better team. We only gave up in the last two minutes, ”Rantanen stated referring to two Coyotes goals in the final stages of the match.