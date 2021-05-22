Hockey Tuukka Rask, who made club history, blocked Boston’s victory a long way from the sequel

Boston defender Kevan Miller was injured. He was taken to hospital.

Hockey Finnish goalkeeper for the Boston Bruins in the NHL Tuukka Rask defeated 19 times when Boston won the Washington Capitals 4-1 playoffs in the 1st round match.

With a victory in the match series, Boston moved to a 3-1 lead. Four wins are needed to continue.

For Rask, the win was 54th in the playoffs in the ranks of Boston and he thus rose to number one in club history statistics. Boston’s previous number one name was Gerry Cheevers, who played in Boston from 1965-72 and 1976-80. In total, Rask has played 97 playoffs in Boston.

The match the opening round was goalless, but in the second round Boston Brad Marchand scored 1-0.

At the start of the third installment, Boston finally escaped from Washington when David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored two goals in 34 seconds.

Washington Alexander Ovetshkin tried to start the chase with his narrowing hit, but Boston Matt Grzelcyk finalized the final numbers 4-1.

The second round of the match saw a nasty situation after Washington Dmitri Orlov rigged hands up in Boston Kevan Miller on. NHL website according to Miller was taken to the hospital to be filmed in the middle of the game. Orlov was penalized for 2 + 2 minutes.