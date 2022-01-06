Hockey Tuukka Rask signed a new contract

Raskin is expected to play as early as Friday in the AHL league match.

Ice Hockey goalkeeper Tuukka Rask is making a comeback. NHL Society Boston Bruins informed on Thursday that the Finn has signed a tryout agreement with the team’s farm club Providence Bruins.

Providence Bruins play in the AHL. A tryout contract is a kind of trial period contract.

Raskin is expected to play as early as Friday night, early Saturday morning, in Finnish time in the Providence Bruins match, where it will face Lehigh Phantoms.

Rask, 34, was in hip surgery last summer and hasn’t played since.

Rask has played throughout his NHL career at the Boston Bruins. He played his first NHL match in November 2007. Rask celebrated his Stanley Cup victory in Boston at the end of the 2010-2011 season.