Hockey Tuukka Rask said he had abandoned the NHL playoffs due to his daughter’s illness: “There was no choice but to go home”

NHL voted second best goalkeeper by the Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask told Thursday why he left the league completely unexpectedly in August in the playoffs and went home Toronto’s so-called bubble.

“I would like to be involved in competing with my teammates, but right now there are more important things in my life than hockey. I feel more important to be with my family, ”Rask said in Boston at the time With a Twitter account.

Now Rask explains this in more detail In an interview with the Boston Herald, which according to the magazine was made in connection with a golf competition.

According to Raskin, his wife called and told me that one of the family’s three daughters needed hospital treatment because she couldn’t feel well.

“At the time, I had no choice but to go home. Even if you’re anywhere, it’s a pretty easy decision if that kind of call comes in, ”Rask told the Boston Herald.

Rask admitted that he was a little thoughtful that outsiders would think he had left the NHL bubble because he didn’t feel comfortable there.

“I’m not going to lie, it was horrible. But if I hadn’t had a reason to leave, of course I wouldn’t have done it. ”

From Savonlinna according to Rask, who comes from, her daughter and the rest of the family are now well.

“Things returned to normal pretty quickly when I got home. That’s when I knew I had made the right decision and it had nothing to do with hockey or the bubble, ”Rask said.

According to Rask, he did little to return to Bubble after things at home had returned to good standing. It would have required a two-week quarantine first.

“The whole thing is about the unknown. It is a different matter to tell the daughter that the father will come home in two weeks. But if I have to say I don’t know because I’m coming home, then it’s starting to affect his mental or physical health. That’s not good for anyone, ”Rask said.

In the same In an interview with the Boston Herald, 33-year-old Rask expressed his desire to pursue a career specifically in the Boston Bruins.

“I don’t want to play in any club other than the Bruins.”