Hockey Tuukka Rask made a really really cheap deal with the Boston Bruins

Ice Hockey goalkeeper Tuukka Rask has made a late-season contract with the NHL club Boston Bruins. It tells about this, among other things Boston Herald.

According to the data, Rask signed a $ 1 million contract, but with just over half of the poem series left, the contract is worth $ 545,000, or about $ 481,000.

The value of the deal is really low, but Rask has joked in the past that he is playing for even a beer salary. He underlined that money is not essential to making a deal, but that he wants to help the team.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Rask’s contract with the AHL team Providence Bruins had been terminated. He told about it, among other things Sportsnet.

Rask, who represented Boston Bruins throughout his NHL career, was in hip surgery this summer, and after his rehabilitation, he was scheduled to play a few games for the team’s farm club before returning to the NHL crew.

The Providence Bruins were scheduled to play against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Friday and Sunday, but the matches were postponed to April due to the coronavirus protocol.

Rask has won the Stanley Cup in his career in 2011 and won the Vezina Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the series in 2014.