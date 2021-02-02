Hockey Tuesday’s league round: Lukko held the top spot, the league debutant stopped Pelicans and Innala did a helmet trick for HPK

Lock’s head coach Virran was in a corona quarantine – “Someone had to be named, and that was me”

Rauman The pace of the lock as the top team in the hockey league on Tuesday was not hindered by the head coach Pekka Virran staying home due to Korona exposure last Sunday. Lukko defeated Ilves’ 4-1 assistants Jarkko Kauvosaari and Erik Hämäläinen handled game obligations.

“Someone had to be named head coach, and that was me. The things that happened in the game didn’t change for any reason because of the event. Of course, I received instructions from Virta during the breaks, ”Hämäläinen said.

Eetu Koivistoinen scored by Ilves’s goalkeeper Eetu Mäkiniemi through the shields to the wigs of the net. Five minutes later Vili Saarijärvi scored 0 – 2 for the visitors.

In the final round, the pain of Ilves, who experienced his sixth loss in the last seven matches, materialized as a substitute goalkeeper. Ville Kolppanen behavior tens. The lock remained the only team that has not played overtime.

Sword was a sad guest for the Pelicans in Tuesday’s league round. The well-moved Kuopio team caused gray hair for the Lahti residents throughout the 60 minutes. The result is a handsome away win 3-1.

Juuso Könönen hit twice past the puck Patrik Bartosakin and Kai Kantola finalized the final numbers blank.

The biggest hero, however, was KalPan’s goalkeeper Henrik Tikkanen, 20. The more than two-meter-long miller played the first league game of his career and performed superbly. Tikkanen stretched in front of the puck 21 times and the rejection percentage was 95.45.

“When I heard about my playing before the morning ice, there was a wide smile on my face. I will remember this match for the rest of my life. A big win for the team as well as for myself, ”said Tikkanen, who last played Mest in IPK’s shirt at the end of November, and said with satisfaction.

TPS and HPK continued a series of tough fights in the men’s hockey league. The teams faced for the third time this season and the win has never been decided in the actual playing time.

On Tuesday, HPK took the guest points from Turkuhalli to Hämeenlinna in the numbers 4–3, when Markus Nenonen hit in extra time with a winning time of 61.37.

The victory was the second consecutive one for HPK, but in the league table the team still continues in the jumbo place. HPK’s victory was paved by the number one winger in the top chain Jere Innalawho hit the hat trick. All of Innala’s goals came with superiority. TPS: n Lauri Pajuniemi tried to get alongside Innala in the final, but had to settle for two hits.

“A successful game of superiority was largely the key to victory. TPS rolled in the second installment, but we did not panic, ”said HPK head coach Matti Tiilikainen.

TPS pilot Raimo Helminen annoyed his team with unnecessary coolers.

“More was available, but we had to settle for the point. We weren’t on the best foot, ”Helminen summed up.

League SaiPa, sliding towards the basement, missed points for the seventh time in his last eight matches. The people of Lappeenranta stumbled upon the ex-Saipans. Sentteri Anssi Löfman and winger Kristian Afanasjev hit the Jukuri every 30 seconds with the superiority goals that brought the away win 2-1. Both setbacks were watched from the cold bench by SaiPa’s defender Mario Grman.

Mexican-born Afanasyev, 22, rose to the top of the Yukuri paint exchange with nine hits. He returned to the trough from a three-week sick leave.

“Of course it was an important goal. SaiPasta I have very warm memories. It’s the club that wanted me to join the ranks of the Quebec Junior League, and I made my league debut at SaiPa, ”said Afanasjev, who scored the winning goal in both of the Jukuri’s SaiPa matches of the season.

KooKoon the winning streak in the hockey league already seemed to break on Tuesday as a guest of the Fly, but the Kouvola team was not surprised by their losing position in the final moments.

SIZE gold helmet Ahti Oksanen leveled the game to 1-1 from a self-sustained penalty shot in 53.36. Flies Radek Koblizek had struck the opening goal just a moment earlier.

“Those are exactly the moments a player hopes for: gets responsibility and has to succeed. I read the goalkeeper [Patrik Rybar], and the puck slipped in from the slope, ”Oksanen said.

In the winning goal race, the solution was struck in the fifth pair by another hard-hitting KooKoo striker, Vilmos Gallo.

The victory was the eighth consecutive one for the people of Kouvola, which is the club’s record. According to Oksanen, the record was not talked about before the game.

“Someone mentioned it after the game. We focus on one game at a time, ”although that’s a great thing for the club.

Vaasa Sport made it halfway in the league’s regular season in a match against Tampere’s Tappara. The teams ’Fifth Encounter was as interesting as the previous ones, and Tappara took his second win of the season from Sport with 4-1 goals.

“Sport is doing a huge amount of work and it is probably because we have a difficult year against Sport, doubts the scorer Anton Levtchi the reason ”why the victory from Sport was only the second for Tappara this season.

Tappara, who took his fifth consecutive victory in the League, had realized the difficulty of the resistance, and the away team started the game at a fast pace. Ten minutes was Tappara’s full control. As the game progressed, Sport got better and better in the game, but the third set was again Tappara.

“The emphasis in the preparation was on the start of the game and we got off to a good start to the game,” admitted Levtchi.

Tappara easily found out his only underpower and eventually got to grind his famous game of superiority as well. Who but Levtchi was scoring Tappara’s fourth goal with superiority.