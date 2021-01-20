Hockey TSN: Carolina Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teräväinen corona infection match was postponed

Carolina had to face the Nashville Predators last night.

NHL team With the Finnish confirmation of Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Teräväinen has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, says a reporter for the Canadian TSN site Frank Seravalli On Twitter. He also told about it Jatkoaika.comsite.

In addition to sharps, coronary infection has been reported in Hurricanes Warren Foegel, Jordan Martinook and Jaccob Slavinilla. Also the team captain Jordan Staal is currently on the sidelines of Hurricanes’ activities due to the corona protocol, but had already been placed on the list before the infections that now occurred.

The Hashricanes match between Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed to a later date in the Hurricanes corona case because of. The game was scheduled to be played early this morning in Finnish time.