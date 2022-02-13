Hockey Tre Kronor’s giant crash brought the players to the surface: one blames the referees, the other wants to throw the whole game in the trash – Philip Holm’s fierce Taklaus also gets criticism: “It wasn’t cool”

The Swedish players were very upset about the outcome.

Lions took the 3-0 loss to the third installment of the Sweden game. The fourth round saw an incredible increase, the goals were tightened and in the extra time Finland hit 4-0.

Two of Finland’s goals were overwhelmed Iiro Pakarinenone did Teemu Hartikainen and Harri Pesonen.

Read more: The lions stopped “fooling around” and hit Sweden in the head – power striker Harri Pesonen reveals what happened during the last break in the booth

In Sweden, the outcome of the match was, of course, a shock. Swedish newspaper Express opens the grounds for a “giant collapse”. Tre Kronor striker Max Friberg claimed in Expressen that “the referees invited Finland back into the game”.

“Two cheap coolers for us and then they were overwhelming,” Friberg said.

Swedish baked himself all three of his goals with superiority.

Friberg felt that Finland received a refund in the third installment for its previous coolers.

“That’s how it often goes.”

Keeper Magnus Hellberg was very irritated by the outcome.

“I’m annoyed. We play the first two sets of an incredibly good match and take control of everything. Then something happens in the third. I am incredibly disappointed. All you have to do is throw this game in the trash and reload, ”Hellberg tells Expressen.

Also Aftonbladet headed for a disaster disaster: Tre Kronor collapsed.

“We became scared when they scored their first goal,” said the Swedish team player Lucas Wallmark Aftonbladetille.

The Swedish puck site, for its part, described the game as a ship that set off without some strange rescue attempts.

“Instead of trying to empty the boat out of the water, look for buckets or call for help, Sweden decided to stay put and agreed to run aground,” he wrote. Leo Buttafoco Ohlsson Hockeysverigeon the site.

Ohlsson also wondered why no KHL guard was scored Lars Johansson.

In the second in installments in Finland Markus Granlund Taklas Sweden Philip Holmia head, which resulted in the expulsion of the Finn.

Holm lay on the ice for a while until he was helped into the locker room and did not return to play.

“It wasn’t cool, I hope all is well,” commented the pack colleague Christian Folin tackling SVTto.