Hockey Tre Kronor’s coach was embezzled by the avalanche of World Cup refusals – shook the answer

Sweden opened their World Championships with a bad undercall. The head coach told Aftonbladet he was still waiting for NHL confirmations.

“No”has been the sadly familiar answer for the head coach of the Swedish national hockey team Johan Garpenlöville.

In the most recent World Cup, Minnesota refused Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin as well as Washington Marcus Johansson and Johan Larsson.

Tre Kronor, who waited patiently for NHL help, opened his World Cup contract with a badly low line-up, with only 15 field players.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet glamorously refused Garpenlövwho seemed indignant at the answers.

According to the head coach, Tre Kronor is still interested in NHL stars. However, he did not start to explain the reasons for the refusals, but asked the players who had rejected the World Cup invitations to ask about it.

When the magazine asked Garpenlöv for a more general picture of refusal, he said opening it is not his job.

The 54-year-old Swedish pilot said nothing could have been done differently. The approach has been the same as in previous competitions.

“We have a strong team. The players here should pay more attention, and not just talk about those who did not come here, ”Garpenlöv outlined.

Tre Kronorin there are currently seven NHL players in the race team.

According to Aftonbladet’s review, nine players have declined the invitation. Seven players are on the sidelines due to injuries. The 13-player contract is coming to an end.

Garpenlöv said he hoped To the World Cup group in the Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylanderiawhose NHL season ended on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

“William has had us before and won World Cup gold. He played a fantastic season and may be playing hockey for the time being. If he wants to come, he would be a great addition to us. ”

Also the Los Angeles Kings Adrian Kempen the season ended on the night between saturday and sunday, but according to the head coach, the 35 regular striker who has finished his last contract period is not coming to the aid of Sweden.

Kingsin Carl Grundström Garpenlöv, on the other hand, is interested in the services. So is the Washington Capitals Nicklas from Bäckström.

“We haven’t received any message from him yet,” the head coach explained, but did not disclose whether he had been in contact with the Caps Center.

Swedish people are on the coals for the coming night as well. Among other things Elias Lindholmin, Rasmus Anderssonin and Jacob Markström Calgary Flames as well Mika Zibanejadin The seasons for the New York Rangers are interrupted.

The World Cup tournament of Tre Kronor, who will play in the Tampere block, will continue with Sunday night’s match against the Czech Republic at 8.20 pm.

