Hockey Traktor Chelyabinsk cut the Joker’s winning streak at KHL

Tractor Tomas Hyka hit the final goal in the winning goal competition.

Jokers the winning streak of consecutive matches in hockey KHL was left in 11 games. Home team Traktor Chelyabinsk defeated the Jokers on Monday after a winning goal race 3–2.

The decision hit was made by Traktor Chelyabinsk, one of the top teams in the eastern block of the league Tomas Hyka.

The goals of the Joker’s actual game time, which was a 0-2 loss, finished Nicklas Jensen and returned to the playing lineup Jordan Schroeder.

The Jokerit, who dominated the game, won 35-25 against the goal. The victory in KHL’s history in 15 encounters with Traktor Chelyabinsk was only the third of the Jokers.

“It was a tight game and sometimes you can win with these grips, this time not. The opponent and their goalkeeper were excellent. The sharpness at the goal points was not the best class today, which is why they stayed on the point,” the head coach Lauri Marjamäki inch Jokers website.

The longest winning streak in the KHL career, which began in 2014, is from autumn 2017, when the Helsinki team took 15 wins in a row.

The Jokers will meet at KHL next Wednesday at the Avtomobilist in Yekaterinburg.