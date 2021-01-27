Hockey TPS’s Russian wall stopped IFK, the possibility of revenge is promised as early as Friday: “These are nice events for players”

HIFK failed to pass TPS goalkeeper Andrei Karejevia once when the teams that rose to the top of the league’s fitness center faced.

TPS-HIFK 3-0

Player legend Raimo Helmisen coached by Turku Palloseura has insidiously become one of the hottest teams in the League. Of the last four matches, it had taken maximum points and conceded only one goal in each game.

The tube continued on Wednesday at the expense of Helsinki IFK, although this time the goalkeeper of TPS Andrei Karejevin not a single puck went behind. Karejev needed 29 fights for his draw this time, when in the second consecutive match HIFK scored Frans Tuohimaa rejected 18 times.

“I am pleased that we will be able to play every night victory. Even today, IFK was very good and the start of the game was theirs, ”Helminen commented to C Morelle after the match.

Deputy Captain of IFK Ville Varakas regretted that, despite the large number of shots, IFK had difficulty breaking into the middle of TPS ‘s close five – defense.

“We were a bit toothless and didn’t win enough duel and get into the best goal sector. The opponent’s goalkeeper saw our shots pretty well, ”the experienced defender noted.

“Especially after taking the lead, they played well and smartly.”

Wednesday the start of the match went under IFK’s control, especially in the light of the shots, when the white-shirted guests delivered the puck greedily even further towards the TPS goal guarded by Karejev.

However, the quantity did not replace the quality, as the goal account of the match was opened by the Turku gold helmet Josh Kestner great wrist shot. After the goal, IFK also lost its initial good grip.

The match midway Markus Nurmi doubled TPS’s leadership Ruslan Ishakovin from the input. There was another Russian striker in the final round Timur Ibragimovin turn to serve with a beautiful insight on the puck To Lauri Pajuniemi for easy painting.

After the match, Helminen praised the key youth department and its coaching team, which includes Kimmo Rintasen and Sami Salon former top players like.

“It’s great to be allowed to work with young people. They have a hard whimper forward, and that’s why it’s nice to advise them. We have a very good coaching team for the job, where everyone can help, ”Helminen, known for his modesty, praised.

IFK: n the season has progressed in the same way as TPS: after a difficult start, it has risen to fight for the top spot. In the previous 16 rounds, IFK and TPS are ahead of only the Pelicans, who lost the best player in the series over the weekend. Ryan Laschin To Switzerland.

For the first time this season, IFK and TPS met on the last day of October. At that time, IFK stretched to a handicap in Turku in the final stages without a goalkeeper, and Joonas Lyytinen decided the victory for the people of Helsinki in the extended time.

The teams can’t get away with just one match, because on Friday it is IFK’s turn to host TPS in Töölö. Even in consecutive games in the regular season, you may see a bit of a playoff spirit, while the events and twists of the previous game are still fresh in your memory.

“These are nice events for players, and battle pairs can come more easily,” says HIFK’s Wealthy.

“Preparing is also made easier, as certain things about the opponent will certainly not change in the next game. We will also get more information about this game for us on Friday. ”