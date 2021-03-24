Hockey TPS’s Petteri Wirtanen received a five-match ban on knee wrestling

Iikka Kangasniemi, who was injured as a result of Wirtanen’s tackle, will be on the sidelines for an estimated 4-6 weeks.

Hockey The league has ordered TPS Petteri Wirtanen a five-match ban. The penalty came from last Friday’s Pelicans knee-jerking match Iikka to Kangasniemi.

Pelicans said on Tuesday that Kangasniemi was injured in the situation and it will take an estimated 4-6 weeks to recover. Wirtanen recently received a penalty for the situation, and the matter progressed to disciplinary proceedings.

Wirtanen’s illegal tackle occurred while the Pelicans played with force.

“Wirtanen starts tackling in a balanced position with both skates on the ice and right shoulder in front. Just before contact, however, Wirtanen pushes his right leg forward, lifting it from the ice into the air. In tackling, the contact between the players is mainly caused by Wirtanen’s right knee, which hits Kangasniemi’s right knee “, the penalty grounds states.

Wirtanen has suffered his penalty during a one-game suspension and will suffer the remainder of the ban in subsequent TPS matches.