Hockey TPS’s Pajuniemi and Pärssinen plunged HIFK into a predicament, TPS leads after two batches

The winner of the third match will have the opportunity to cut off the semi-finals.

Helsinki IFK is starting to be in trouble in the hockey league semifinals. Turku Palloseuran Lauri Pajuniemi and Juuso Pärssinen hit the goal man in the second set of the third semi-final.

TPS leads 2–0 after two sets in Turku and is one step away from the 2–1 lead. The match is between and HS following the game.

IFK: n was supposed to be a favorite in this match series, but now it seems that those speeches don’t have much weight anymore. TPS was too fast and too willing to play the playoffs in two sets.

Opening the game seemed to be a big dilemma for IFK. The defenders shifted as much responsibility as the puck. When TPS caught on top, it became even harder for the board to open the game.

TPS: n in the opening paint Mikael Wipe and Eemil Viro played to the scene of Pajuniemi. He sank there. A nicely constructed pattern, so to speak, through the base.

The second goal of the match was bitter Anton Lundellille. He lost the start of his own head to his friend Juuso Pärssinen. After the start, the puck was left at the feet of the line judge, from which Pärssinen shot it with a quick movement past the finish. Frans Tuohimaan.

The paint was big for Pärssinen. It’s the first playoff hit of his career and his first goal since March 6th. There were 21 matches in between.

In the first the batch played hockey in the middle and scores were scarce. Much also said that TPS’s Karri Rämö accumulated six fights and only three for IFK’s Tuohimaa.

At the beginning of the match, IFK continued to face the same problems against TPS as in previous playoffs. Top field Jere Sallinen–Henrik Borgström–Ville Leskinen was too overshadowed. It required careful follow-up to find Leskinen in the trough. Sallinen pushed and tried, but was left too alone.

The widow should be the solver and the scorer, but the balance of the five matches showed binoculars: 0 + 0. Borgström’s trio attack game breathed no more than one lung.

In the third batch, IFK made chain changes and Lundell moved to number one in the middle of Sallinen and Jesse Saarisen with.