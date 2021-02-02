Hockey TPS’s Aleksi Anttalainen got a six-match ban from his stubborn guarantee, HIFK’s Yohann Auvitu was injured in the situation

Anttalainen’s Taklaus hit Auvitu’s head.

TPS: n Aleksi Anttalainen has received six matches from the League for discipline for a tackle on the end of the ban. In the hockey league match played on Friday, Anttalainen severely hit the home team HIFK Yohann Auvitua.

Anttalainen flew from his tackle to the shower, and Auvitu was injured.

“Auvitu plays the situation without preparing to receive the tackle and is in a very low playing position. Anttalainen enters the tackle in a low position at the finish line, but after this Anttalainen points the tackle strongly upwards. The delegation considers that Anttalainen has the opportunity to observe Auvitu’s game position and take it into account in his tackling, the disciplinary delegation completedstates.

HIFK’s Miro Karjalainen got one match in the same game for a tackle on the end of the ban. He has already served his sentence during his temporary ban.