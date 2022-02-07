Hockey TPS stretched HIFK’s series of home losses – JYP bowed to Tappara’s handling

Following the losses suffered by JYP and Pelicans, HIFK had to recognize the superiority of TPS.

Slow HIFK, who has experienced gaming experience, continued his difficulties in the hockey league on Monday, when TPS beat the Helsinki team 4–2.

The Turku crew won for the last time in the guests at the beginning of December, seven mobile games ago. For HIFK, the home loss was again the third in a row.

“Our TV and AV game sort of decided. They both had seams and we had a really good place at the end,” HIFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen said.

The game of supremacy of the people of Turku burst into a decisive flower after six games. Now the superiority of TPS was bearing fruit and fast. Mikael Wipe finished off a five-minute melee opening goal from behind Juuso Pärssisen from the feed.

In the middle of the battle, the away team escaped to 3-1 Tyler Steenbergen finished happily by force majeure.

“Five against five worked, it also affected co-op play,” TPS coaches superior Kari Kalto smiled.

The away team is deserving of praise. At the end, TPS was killed to a five-minute freeze, during which HIFK sought a draw with six field players.

“It’s a really important victory for us – it’s been a bit shaky lately,” TPS’s Kalto praised.

Poleaxe continued vigorously in the hockey league by defeating JYP 4-0 in the away squad. Tappara’s goalkeeper Kari Piiroinen kept 14 fights to zero for the second time in the league season.

Tappara solved three series points for himself by winning the second set 3-0. Striker Kristian Tanus scored two goals in the match.

Tappara, who reached the final of the CHL Champions League, played his fifth match in less than a week. In the league, Tappara has won as many as 13 of his last 15 games.

Suffering from corona infections and seasonal flu, JYP had to resort to several loan players who had been borrowed from Mestis’ KeuPa and his own A-juniors. JYP was missing as many as 12 players from its standard line-up.

Tappara was third in the standings after HIFK and Kärppien, who played more matches.

In Kuopio the home team KalPa showed a model of superiority by covering SaiPan 4–2. Juuso Mäenpää, Lasse Lappalainen and Miikka Pitkänen overcame KalPa in the second and third rounds. They would jerk their goals to the home team’s 4-1 lead.

SaiPa, last in the league table, has lost eight of its last ten matches.

