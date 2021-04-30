Hockey TPS gold helmet Josh Kestner seriously injured, IFK leads match in second set

Kestner had to leave the game.

Turku The golden cup of the ball club Josh Kestner was injured in a serious-looking situation in the hockey league semi-final match against HIFK.

The second round had been played for just over five minutes as Kestner slid along the ice and IFK defender Rony Ahonen collided with Kestner at speed. Ahonen’s knee hit Kestner’s head and the attacker stayed in the knee position on the ice for a long time.

Fortunately, Kestner was able to walk out of the trough and into the locker room.

The situation was more of an injury than a deliberate collision and did not cool down.

Match is still pending and IFK will lead the second round in the middle 2-1.

TPS came to the match just as it should. The team went on to challenge, using the game of play as it could without the last substitution. There was a company in it, but not enough power.

Juha Jääskä’s opening goal was confirmed by TPS 12 seconds later. Good mid-range break and Ruslan Ishakov played the gold rush to Josh Kestner’s launching position. The puck sank Frans Tuohimaan shield area in a cage.

The goal scored by Jääskä was IFK at its best. Jesse Saarinen cut off the TPS kit with his high bitterness Oliver Bohmin behind the feed goal. Following a quick pass from the right, and Jääskä managed to put the ball in the net.

Little more than 11 minutes into the game, IFK had a great chance to put his team ahead, but his kick from the left went wide. Henrik Borgströlm took the start, Ville Leskinen continued Joonas Lyytiselle, which fired towards Karri Rämö. Puck bounced and Jere Sallinen returned his goal to the top corner.

IFK kept making sure that Tepsi didn’t get caught. And they had a hard time.

The goal came, but Borgström’s chain needed a little more turbo gear for its game. If it is found somewhere, the IFK final place will begin to loom.

Match series continues in Turku on Sunday. The final can be reached with three wins.