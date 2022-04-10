Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey TPS faces Ilves, who plays without his best scorer – HS follows the semi-finals moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The semi-final match between TPS and Ilves will start at 6.30 pm.

Hockey The league semi-finals will continue on Sunday with the fight between the Turku Palloseura and the Tampere Ilves. Ilves started the match series on Saturday with a 3–2 home win.

TPS’s canine is the number one chain Mikael WipeJuuso PärssinenMarkus Nurmiwhich forms the club ‘s internal points exchange in the top three playoffs.

The most powerful playoff player in the lynx Henrik Haapala is completely missing from the lineup on Sunday. Haapala, injured in the Kärpät series, missed Saturday’s match.

Founded on April 10, 1931, Ilves celebrates its 91st anniversary on Sunday. The legendary goalkeeper of the club Jukka Tammi in turn, turns 60 on Sunday.

HS follows the match moment by moment. Tracking can be found at the bottom of this story.

#Hockey #TPS #faces #Ilves #plays #scorer #semifinals #moment #moment

See also  Construction For more information on the Tripla shopping center, which caused the accident for the second time: “The structures have moved”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

representation matters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.