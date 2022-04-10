Hockey TPS faces Ilves, who plays without his best scorer – HS follows the semi-finals moment by moment

The semi-final match between TPS and Ilves will start at 6.30 pm.

Hockey The league semi-finals will continue on Sunday with the fight between the Turku Palloseura and the Tampere Ilves. Ilves started the match series on Saturday with a 3–2 home win.

TPS’s canine is the number one chain Mikael Wipe–Juuso Pärssinen–Markus Nurmiwhich forms the club ‘s internal points exchange in the top three playoffs.

The most powerful playoff player in the lynx Henrik Haapala is completely missing from the lineup on Sunday. Haapala, injured in the Kärpät series, missed Saturday’s match.

Founded on April 10, 1931, Ilves celebrates its 91st anniversary on Sunday. The legendary goalkeeper of the club Jukka Tammi in turn, turns 60 on Sunday.

