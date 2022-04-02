Hockey TPS disciplined HIFK after 14 seconds of play, Jukurit leads in Kouvola – HS follows four semi-finals moment by moment

The matches in Helsinki, Tampere, Kouvola and Rauma will start at 5 pm.

Hockey The league will play a full night of four semi-finals on Saturday.

In Helsinki, HIFK is seeking its third victory from the Turku Ball Club. TPS won the opening game of the semi-finals on Sunday at home, but IFK took the next two in the playoffs and won 2-1.

The winner of the regular season, Tappara, and the reigning champion Lukko will meet in Rauma on Saturday. Tappara leads the match series with 2-1 victories.

The wins are also 2–1 between KooKoo and the second-place sensation Jukuri in the regular season. KooKoo can apply for a third mortgage to the semi-finals in Kouvola.

Ilves and Kärpät will leave on Saturday in a tie 2–2. The teams will meet in Tampere.

The place in the semi-finals comes off with four wins.

HS watches the matches of the evening moment by moment. Tracking can be found at the bottom of this story.