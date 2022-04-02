Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey TPS disciplined HIFK after 14 seconds of play, Jukurit leads in Kouvola – HS follows four semi-finals moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The matches in Helsinki, Tampere, Kouvola and Rauma will start at 5 pm.

Hockey The league will play a full night of four semi-finals on Saturday.

In Helsinki, HIFK is seeking its third victory from the Turku Ball Club. TPS won the opening game of the semi-finals on Sunday at home, but IFK took the next two in the playoffs and won 2-1.

The winner of the regular season, Tappara, and the reigning champion Lukko will meet in Rauma on Saturday. Tappara leads the match series with 2-1 victories.

The wins are also 2–1 between KooKoo and the second-place sensation Jukuri in the regular season. KooKoo can apply for a third mortgage to the semi-finals in Kouvola.

Ilves and Kärpät will leave on Saturday in a tie 2–2. The teams will meet in Tampere.

The place in the semi-finals comes off with four wins.

HS watches the matches of the evening moment by moment. Tracking can be found at the bottom of this story.

See also  Brits delighted with milkman's return

#Hockey #TPS #disciplined #HIFK #seconds #play #Jukurit #leads #Kouvola #semifinals #moment #moment

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ukraine war as a game changer? Orban opponent Marki-Zay wants “out of the dictatorship”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.