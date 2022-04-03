Hockey TPS crouched to the start when HIFK was still hiding in the locker room – a special confusion was seen in the league game

TPS coach Jussi Ahokas wondered why HIFK didn’t get cold after coming late.

HIFK and TPS experienced defensive enlightenment during the day as the teams struck together for the fifth time in the hockey league quarterfinals.

Saturday’s 12-goal fireworks moved to football readings as TPS fooled the home crowd with a 2-1 win. The series is now 3–2 for the people of Turku.

The most special situation of the evening was seen before the third round, when the HIFK team did not seem to arrive on the ice at all. The TPS top five was already ready to start, but the opponent was missing.

“It was an exciting situation. After all, technically, there is no question that it should have been cold. It was 00:00 and they had no players on the ice. I understand that the judges do not give such a second, but if we go according to the rules book, it should have become second, ”TPS coach Jussi Ahokas wondered.

HIFK pilot Samuel Tilkanen according to the away team, the locker room clock was dark, which made them want to come in a hurry.

Turku in the evening, the videos were rewound correctly with time.

Aarne Intonen had two goals in the same situation as TPS took the lead to 0-0. However, only one record is made in the statistics – the shot in the upper corner was in the back iron even before he had time to put his own rebound to the finish line again.

After Intonen’s situation, the phone was needed for a slightly more specific reason when Jonne Tammela swept the disc in the second installment Niilo Halonen from mattresses to paint.

Petteri Wirtanen pushed the situation Tyler Steenbergen On top of Halonen. The jury rejected the goal because Steenbergen hit the HIFK guard in the head – despite the fact that there was little other direction in Wirtanen’s embrace.

“I think the HIFK player pushed our player over the hammer,” Ahokas said.

Halonen was a surprise choice for the goal after he crumbled on Saturday in Helsinki and had to change. In Turku, he performed with a more confident grip and fought, among other things Eetu Slippery through.

Halonen was so introverted that he also found a whole new dimension to his game. HIFK-Kassari confused and crammed the TPS strikers in front of the goal all evening. He even pushed the boundaries of the rules Markus Nurmen head to the ice when this came too close.

“Nurmi is our golden helmet and has already been tried to shit him with a lumberjack’s scythe. They do everything. (Intake) Even in the past took a pretty good job of it, ”Ahokas commented.

Samuli Vainionpää scored 2-0 Eetu Koivistoinen narrowed at the end. Samuel Jardinen the dying swan in the final minutes brought HIFK another seam to smooth out, but no result came.

“Still, they don’t belong in hockey,” Ahokas rebuked Jardinen for the trick.

TPS: n The A-juniors grabbed the Finnish Championship bronze on Sunday afternoon by winning the Flies 2-0 in the bronze match. They brought the medal with their goals Jan Shikera and Kalle Väisänen.