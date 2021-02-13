Hockey TPS continues to go steady, KooKoo’s game disrupted by roar of defensive defender

The Flies, which made guest wins, accelerated the downhill of the Pelicans.

TPS slammed second in the league table on Saturday as it defeated KooKoo 6–2, one of the top teams in the League.

KooKoo’s game was disrupted by its ice-cold defender Martin Bergerin fluff. At the end of the second round, Berger, who is the leader in league league statistics, was sentenced to a 5 + 20 minute penalty for kneeling.

TPS settled a valuable away win in the middle of the final round when Josh Kestner and Topias Haapanen made 4–2 and 5–2 hits every minute and ten seconds.

Ruslan Ishakov, Kestner and Joel Janatuinen made TPS each 1 + 2 points.

For TPS, the win was Fifth in a Row. It won all four regular season games for the KooKoo teams. TPS had also won KooKoo on Saturday in Turku.

In Kuopio, in the hegemony encounter of the Eastern Finnish league teams, SaiPa taught KalPa with a 3–2 away victory. SaiPa took advantage of the injuries in KalPa’s cool, as the away team scored two goals with superiority.

Three A year ago, Finnish champion Kärpät stretched his winning streak to six matches as it accelerated the Pelicans downhill with a 2-1 win. Juhamatti Aaltonen and Michal Kristof totaled 1 + 1 points for each of the Fly players.

For the flies, the victory was fourth on guest ice for five days. Pelicans have lost six of their last seven matches.

In the league jumbo final, HPK, which was last in the league table, rose 3–2 home victories from JYP to equal points with the Jyväskylä team. For JYP, the loss was the sixth in a row.

The fifth match of the round, Tappara – HIFK, ends later.