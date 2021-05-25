Thursday, May 27, 2021
Hockey Toronto took their second consecutive win from Montreal and leads the playoffs 2-1

by admin
May 25, 2021
in World
0

The match was the teams’ third playoff encounter.

Hockey In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens have lost in the playoffs to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time. The match was the teams’ third playoff encounter.

Finnish reinforcements in Montreal Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen left the ice without power points.

After a loss on home ice, Montreal has one win and Toronto has two wins. The relegation demands four wins, and the team that advances will face either the Edmonton Oilers or the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets have a chance to decide on a place to go today, as the teams currently win 3-0 in favor of Winnipeg.

.
The world is on a date with a rare phenomenon

